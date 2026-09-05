Tucker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Tucker ended a 22-game power drought with his sixth-inning blast. During that stretch, he hit just .132 (10-for-76) with two doubles, one triple and five RBI. Inconsistency has been a theme for Tucker throughout much of the campaign, but he continues to hold down a starting role in right field. He's batting .226 with a .686 OPS, 12 homers, 59 RBI, 73 runs scored, 20 doubles, three triples and 10 stolen bases over 133 contests.