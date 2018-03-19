Goeddel was granted his release from the Rangers on Monday.

Goeddel wasn't expected to crack the Rangers' Opening Day roster after posting a 6.35 ERA across six spring appearances, so the right-hander has opted to look elsewhere for a major-league opportunity. He's coming off a lackluster 2017 campaign that saw him post a 5.28 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 29 innings with the Mets, so it's possible he's forced to settle for another minor-league deal.