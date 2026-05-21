Fantasy Baseball Rankings Movers: Jacob Misiorowski climbs into the top 10, Kyle Harrison into the top 40

Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Somehow, the Brewers always have the pitching.

Lose their ace in free agency? That's fine. They have a new, even better one in Jacob Misiorowski. See their No. 2 go down to injury? No big deal. Kyle Harrison has been filling that void and then some. Each of those two has an ERA below 2.00 and a K/9 rate above 11.5. They've been as good as anyone could have possibly hoped for, and they're both only 24.

They're also moving up in my rankings

They already have been, of course, but this latest leap is the biggest one yet. I'll admit to my initial skepticism for both. Misiorowski, for as good as his stuff is, had trouble controlling it throughout his minor league career, and that same flaw set his rookie season askew in the second half last year. He's down to 2.8 BB/9 now, though, and has thrown at least six innings in four of his past five starts, no longer being stifled by his own inefficiency. I've moved him into my top 10 at starting pitcher -- ahead of even Nolan McLean, another second-year pitcher whose ace characteristics came to the fore just a little bit earlier. Yes, I'm now willing to say that Misiorowski is even better.

And Harrison? He was once a top prospect who regularly ran K/9 rates in the double digits, as he is now. It had previously only come in the minors, though, which made his lack of secondary arsenal out to be a deal-breaker in the majors. Look, it wasn't just me who gave up on him. The Giants threw him into the Rafael Devers deal last year, and the Red Sox unloaded him in the Caleb Durbin trade this offseason. Leave it to the Brewers, though, to unlock that latent potential. If anything, Harrison has leaned even more into his fastball this year, and with a slightly raised arm angle, it's run a whiff rate of 32.2 percent, making it the sixth best by that measure among starting pitchers. The top five (Misiorowski, Cam Schlittler, Mick Abel, Zack Wheeler and Michael King) have been pretty spectacular in their own right.

Harrison is up to 34th in my starting pitcher rankings, ahead of other 2026 breakouts like Parker Messick and Jose Soriano. When in doubt, I opt for the best bat-misser.

Here are some of the other highlights from my latest rankings sweep: