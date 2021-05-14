Happy Friday! It was an excitingly eventful Thursday, unless of course you had Luis Castillo in your lineup, which you shouldn't have. You can read more about him below but man, I wish he would have showed us the slightest bit of optimism. Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic weren't great in their debuts but hey, it happens. The real story of that game was the pitcher opposing them in Zach Plesac, who's now had four strong starts in a row.

Outside of those names, I thought Patrick Corbin was very impressive. We basically left him for dead but he showed us he still might have something left in the tank. He limited the Phillies to just one run over seven innings while striking out nine. His four-seam fastball averaged 92.7 mph on Thursday, his highest in a start since September 28, 2019! If you can sell-high then sure, but I doubt many people are looking to acquire Corbin right now. I'd be comfortable holding to see if he builds on this performance.

Is Castillo now droppable?

Reds SP Luis Castillo had another rough outing on Thursday, this time at Coors Field. Castillo lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits. His ERA has now ballooned to 7.71 with a 1.79 WHIP. In this disappointing performance, Castillo threw his changeup 13% of the time (the lowest percentage of changeups he's ever had in a start) and it had a average exit velocity of 96.3 mph against it. That's the scariest part with Castillo -- it's almost as if he's totally lost his changeup. In this game alone, he allowed nine hard-hit balls. It's possible the changeup having no movement is due to him pitching at Coors, but this isn't a brand new issue.

Chris is not coming off his take -- Castillo remains a buy-low trade option he would pursue. I'm not as sold, but after this outing, the price has never been cheaper. Scott agreed that the concerning thing here is how much confidence he's lost in the changeup, but the question is when and if he's going to get this changeup back. If he gets a feel for it, things can turn fast for Castillo -- and he could be fine for the rest of the season.

In shallower leagues, Scott suggested that if he's still struggling at the end of May, it could be time to move on from him by dropping him to the waiver wire.

Mariners top prospects struggle in debut

On Thursday, we saw the debut of two of the MLB's top prospects on the same team when the Mariners called up SP Logan Gilbert and OF Jarred Kelenic. Although Kelenic's debut was more hyped, as we pointed to on yesterday's show, Gilbert is expected to be one of the most ready-now pitching prospects we'll see this season. Both should be rostered in 100% of leagues, but their debuts didn't go according to plan.

Gilbert lasted four innings (71 pitches) and allowed four earned runs on five hits. The home runs killed the prospect in his debut as he allowed two of them. The good news is that Gilbert had his trademark command and walked zero batters. He also struck out five batters with 10 swinging strikes on 71 pitches. The underlying numbers are solid and the command was strong. That's an encouraging sign moving forward.

Chris was encouraged by the velocity on Gilbert's fastball, which averaged 94.7 mph and reached 97 mph. We only saw three of his pitches in this start.

I felt the biggest issue for Gilbert was that he left too many fastballs in the strike zone.

Kelenic had an incredibly exciting first at-bat even though it resulted in an out, but his final three weren't as interesting. He finished 0 for 4 in his debut. There wasn't too much to take away from Kelenic's debut, but he did hit one ball with an exit velocity over 100 mph.

More news and notes

Dodgers: ARI4, @SF3 Braves: NYM3, PIT4 Nationals: @CHC4, BAL3 Reds: SF4, MIL3 Angels: CLE3, MIN2, OAK3

Pirates: @STL2, @ATL4 Royals: MIL2, DET3 Rangers: NYY4, HOU3 Brewers: @KC2, @CIN3 Athletics: HOU3, @LAA3

