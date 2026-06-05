Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Spencer Arrighetti, Davis Martin

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 8-14). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
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@
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@
|2
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
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vs
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vs
|3
K. Harrison SP MIL Kyle Harrison SP MIL
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@
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vs
|4
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
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vs
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vs
|5
|6
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
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@
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@
|7
|8
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
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@
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@
|9
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
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@
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@
|10
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
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vs
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vs
Advisable in most cases
|11
T. Bradley SP MIN Taj Bradley SP MIN
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@
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vs
|12
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
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vs
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vs
|13
Better left for points leagues
|14
|15
|16
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
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@
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@
|17
W. Buehler SP SD Walker Buehler SP SD
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vs
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@
No thanks
|18
S. Matz SP TB Steven Matz SP TB
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vs
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@
|19
|20
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
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@
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@
|21
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
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vs
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vs
|22
P. Corbin SP TOR Patrick Corbin SP TOR
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vs
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vs
|23
|24
G. Rodriguez SP LAA Grayson Rodriguez SP LAA
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vs
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vs
|25
|26
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
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@
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vs