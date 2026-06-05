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Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Spencer Arrighetti, Davis Martin

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 8-14). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
2
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami
3
K. Harrison SP MIL Kyle Harrison SP MIL
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
4
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
DET
Detroit
5
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TOR
Toronto
6
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
7
P. Tolle SP BOS Payton Tolle SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TEX
Texas
8
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
WAS
Washington
9
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
KC
Kansas City
10
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
Advisable in most cases
11
T. Bradley SP MIN Taj Bradley SP MIN
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
12
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
13
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
Better left for points leagues
14
D. May SP STL Dustin May SP STL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
15
S. Kolek SP KC Stephen Kolek SP KC
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
HOU
Houston
16
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
17
W. Buehler SP SD Walker Buehler SP SD
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
No thanks
18
S. Matz SP TB Steven Matz SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
19
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SF
San Francisco
20
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
21
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
COL
Colorado
22
P. Corbin SP TOR Patrick Corbin SP TOR
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
23
T. Sugano SP COL Tomoyuki Sugano SP COL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
ATH
Athletics
24
G. Rodriguez SP LAA Grayson Rodriguez SP LAA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
25
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
SD
San Diego
26
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
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