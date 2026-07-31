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Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Troy Melton, Logan Henderson

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

That's especially true with the upcoming trade deadline Monday, which is likely to wreak havoc on the pitching probables.

For the sake of argument, though, here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 3-9). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cam Schlittler SP NYY
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
2
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
4
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
5
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
DET
Detroit
6
T. Melton SP DET Troy Melton SP DET
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SF
San Francisco
7
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
8
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
MIA
Miami
9
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
10
P. Lambert SP HOU Peter Lambert SP HOU
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
SD
San Diego
11
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
Advisable in most cases
12
I. Seymour RP TB Ian Seymour RP TB
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SEA
Seattle
13
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
14
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
KC
Kansas City
15
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
16
D. May SP STL Dustin May SP STL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
COL
Colorado
No thanks
17
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
18
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
TEX
Texas
19
P. Sandoval SP BOS Patrick Sandoval SP BOS
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
20
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
WAS
Washington
21
S. Bieber SP TOR Shane Bieber SP TOR
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
22
B. Pfaadt RP ARI Brandon Pfaadt RP ARI
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
23
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
24
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
25
E. Lauer SP LAD Eric Lauer SP LAD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
ARI
Arizona
26
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
27
R. Dobnak SP KC Randy Dobnak SP KC
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
28
C. Quantrill RP TEX Cal Quantrill RP TEX
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
29
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BOS
Boston
30
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
31
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
32
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
KC
Kansas City
33
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
34
J. Sears SP SD JP Sears SP SD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
HOU
Houston
35
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
HOU
Houston
36
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
STL
St. Louis
37
R. Gusto SP MIA Ryan Gusto SP MIA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
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