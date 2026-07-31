Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Troy Melton, Logan Henderson

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
That's especially true with the upcoming trade deadline Monday, which is likely to wreak havoc on the pitching probables.
For the sake of argument, though, here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 3-9). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cam Schlittler SP NYY
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vs
|2
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
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|3
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
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|4
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T. Melton SP DET Troy Melton SP DET
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|7
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
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|8
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
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|9
T. Yesavage SP TOR Trey Yesavage SP TOR
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|10
P. Lambert SP HOU Peter Lambert SP HOU
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|11
Advisable in most cases
|12
I. Seymour RP TB Ian Seymour RP TB
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|13
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
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|14
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
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|15
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
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Better left for points leagues
No thanks
|17
|18
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
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|19
P. Sandoval SP BOS Patrick Sandoval SP BOS
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|20
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
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|21
S. Bieber SP TOR Shane Bieber SP TOR
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|22
B. Pfaadt RP ARI Brandon Pfaadt RP ARI
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|23
B. Chandler SP PIT Bubba Chandler SP PIT
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|24
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
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|25
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B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
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|27
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C. Quantrill RP TEX Cal Quantrill RP TEX
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|29
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
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|30
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
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|31
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
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|32
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
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|33
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
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|34
|35
G. Canning SP SD Griffin Canning SP SD
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|36
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
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|37
R. Gusto SP MIA Ryan Gusto SP MIA
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