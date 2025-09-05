eury-perez.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 8-14), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being George Kirby, Eury Perez, Noah Cameron, Nestor Cortes, Kyle Hendricks, Mitchell Parker, and German Marquez.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
2
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
3
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
5
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
Advisable in most cases
6
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
7
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
ATH
Athletics
8
L. Morales SP ATH Luis Morales SP ATH
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
9
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
Better left for points leagues
10
N. Crismatt RP ARI Nabil Crismatt RP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
11
J. Quintana SP MIL Jose Quintana SP MIL
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
No thanks
12
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
DET
Detroit
13
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
R. Bergert SP KC Ryan Bergert SP KC
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
15
A. Houser SP TB Adrian Houser SP TB
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
16
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
17
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
18
J. Wentz RP ATL Joey Wentz RP ATL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
HOU
Houston
19
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
TEX
Texas
20
B. Ashcraft RP PIT Braxton Ashcraft RP PIT
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
WAS
Washington
21
J. Latz RP TEX Jacob Latz RP TEX
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
22
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
BOS
Boston
23
Y. Gomez SP CHW Yoendrys Gomez SP CHW
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
24
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
25
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
COL
Colorado
26
N. Cortes SP SD Nestor Cortes SP SD
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
COL
Colorado
27
S. Gipson-Long RP DET Sawyer Gipson-Long RP DET
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
MIA
Miami
28
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
29
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
SEA
Seattle
30
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
31
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
32
C. Dana RP LAA Caden Dana RP LAA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
SEA
Seattle
33
A. Mazur SP MIA Adam Mazur SP MIA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
DET
Detroit
34
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SD
San Diego
35
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SD
San Diego