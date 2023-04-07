Nolan Gorman DH STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 22 Matchups @COL3, PIT4 Rostered 67% Nolan Gorman is off to a nice start, showing his usual power and improved plate discipline, and his Cardinals have the most favorable hitter matchups this week, beginning with a trip to Coors Field. With only one lefty on the schedule, he's a good bet to stay in the lineup, too.

Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @ARI3, @SD4 Rostered 75% A slow start has led to Rowdy Tellez being dropped in enough leagues that I can now mention him here. He still has huge power and is a good bet to take advantage of the fourth-best hitter matchups this week against pitchers like Madison Bumgarner, Nick Martinez, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.

Garrett Mitchell CF MIL Milwaukee • #5 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3, @SD4 Rostered 56% Garrett Mitchell has impressed with his power and is overdue for a big stolen base binge. He tends to sit against lefties, but there's only two on tap for the Brewers' seven games this week, with the righties being a bunch of mashables from the Diamondbacks and Padres rotations.

Brian Anderson 3B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups @ARI3, @SD4 Rostered 27% Have you heard the Brewers have favorable matchups this week? Well, their hottest hitter of all is Brian Anderson, who may not have quite the upside of Rowdy Tellez or Garrett Mitchell but is a better bet to stay in the lineup for all seven games.

Joey Wiemer RF MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @ARI3, @SD4 Rostered 22% Early indications are Joey Wiemer's goofy swing will hold up to major-league pitching, in which case there's a lot of power and speed to tap into. He'll have seven games to do it this week, and except for maybe Zac Gallen, none of the scheduled pitchers would strike fear in the heart of most hitters.

Francisco Alvarez DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #50 • Age: 21 Matchups SD3, @OAK3 Rostered 42% Though we know top prospect Francisco Alvarez is coming up to replace the injured Omar Narvaez, there's still a question of how much he'll play given that he's a liability behind the plate. But with four lefties on tap this week, we'll be seeing him at DH at least, and three of those four lefties (Ryan Weathers, JP Sears and Kyle Muller) are pretty mashable.

Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 27 Matchups OAK4, @CHW3 Rostered 53% Jorge Mateo has been running wild under the new rules and so far has hit well enough to stick in the lineup. The Orioles have the second-best hitter matchups this week, mostly because of a four-game series against the Athletics.

Orlando Arcia SS ATL Atlanta • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups CIN3, @KC3 Rostered 14% The surprise winner of the Braves' shortstop competition this spring has so far justified the decision offensively, making high-quality contact and scoring some runs from the nine spot. The Braves' have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, going against the Reds and Royals rotations.

Brice Turang 2B MIL Milwaukee • Age: 23 Matchups @ARI3, @SD4 Rostered 44% Boy, the Brewers lineup better come through this week, given all the hitters I'm recommending from it. Turang has been a solid contributor so far, getting on base at a nice clip and flashing some wheels. He should be in the lineup for at least five of the seven games.