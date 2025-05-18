cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 12-18), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Tarik Skubal, Jesus Luzardo, Logan Henderson, Gavin Williams, Gunnar Hoglund, Walker Buehler, Bailey Falter, Kyle Hendricks, and Antonio Senzatela..

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
2
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
3
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
4
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
5
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
WAS
Washington
6
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
7
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
HOU
Houston
8
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
9
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
10
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
11
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
Advisable in most cases
12
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
SD
San Diego
13
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
14
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
15
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
16
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
17
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
STL
St. Louis
18
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
MIA
Miami
19
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
20
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
21
B. Brown SP CHC Ben Brown SP CHC
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
22
G. Hoglund SP ATH Gunnar Hoglund SP ATH
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
No thanks
23
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
24
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
25
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
BOS
Boston
26
H. Dobbins SP BOS Hunter Dobbins SP BOS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
27
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
28
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
29
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
30
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
31
L. Knack SP LAD Landon Knack SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
32
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
33
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
34
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
MIA
Miami
35
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
36
J. Ginn SP ATH J.T. Ginn SP ATH
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
37
C. Gordon SP HOU Colton Gordon SP HOU
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
38
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
39
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees