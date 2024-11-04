Montas declined his portion of a $20 million mutual option for 2025, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He'll receive a $2 million buyout instead. Montas, who will turn 32 in March, posted a 4.84 ERA and 148:66 K:BB across 150.2 frames covering 30 regular-season starts between the Reds and Brewers in 2024 and allowed three runs (one earned) over 3.2 innings in a postseason start for Milwaukee. He had 70 strikeouts in 57.1 innings after the Brewers acquired him and tinkered with his pitch mix.
More News
-
Brewers' Frankie Montas: Starting Game 2•
-
Brewers' Frankie Montas: Punches out six in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Frankie Montas: Tagged for seven earned runs•
-
Brewers' Frankie Montas: Fans 10 in losing effort•
-
Brewers' Frankie Montas: Hurls six-inning gem•
-
Brewers' Frankie Montas: Strikes out 10 in loss•