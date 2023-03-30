Webb (0-1) recorded 12 strikeouts but was handed the loss Thursday against the Yankees after he gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks across six innings.

Webb tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts, but he served up a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the bottom of the first inning and a two-run shot to Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the fourth. His season debut came to an end when he walked Torres to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and that run came around to score off reliever John Brebbia. Webb will aim to keep the swings-and-misses coming -- but maybe limit the big flies -- in his next scheduled outing on the road against the White Sox.