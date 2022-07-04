site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Called up again by Giants
Llovera was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Llovera has already gone up-and-down several times this season, and the Giants decided to bring up back once more. As he did before, he will provide depth in San Francisco's bullpen.
