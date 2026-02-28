default-cbs-image
The Giants will shut Devers (hamstring) down from all activities for the next 2-4 days, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Devers was scratched from Friday's game with hamstring tightness, and the Giants will now act with extreme caution and allow their star slugger to rest. Once he begins participating in activities again, a clearer timeline for his return to Cactus League play may emerge.

