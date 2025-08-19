Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Devers went back-to-back with Heliot Ramos to open the game. Over the last 10 games, Devers has hit four homers while batting .282 (11-for-39). The 28-year-old is up to 24 long balls, 82 RBI, 70 runs scored, one stolen base and 28 doubles while maintaining a .257/.377/.469 slash line through 126 contests between the Giants and the Red Sox this season.