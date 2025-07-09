Giants' Sergio Alcantara: Clears waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants outrighted Alcantara to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday after he cleared waivers.
Alcantara will tentatively remain in the organization after being designated for assignment over the weekend, though he'll have the ability to elect free agency if he prefers to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The Giants called Alcantara up from Triple-A last Thursday but he was up with the big club for just two days before losing his roster spot.
