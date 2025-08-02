The Guardians selected Kayfus' contract from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

After turning in an .893 OPS through 289 plate appearances in Triple-A, the 23-year-old Kayfus will now reach the big leagues for the first time in his young career. Capable of fielding first base and the corner outfield positions, most of his playing time will likely come in the outfield, replacing Daniel Schneemann as Cleveland's primary right fielder against right-handed starters. Johnathan Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.