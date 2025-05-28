Manzardo isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Manzardo's streak of eight consecutive starts comes to an end Wednesday as the Guardians face off against southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Jose Ramirez will DH while Carlos Santana plays first base.
