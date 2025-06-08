Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Brandon Walter on the hill for the Astros, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will hit the bench for the series finale. Though Manzardo has produced a .206/.300/.647 slash line (155 wRC+) over 40 plate appearances versus lefties this season, he could nonetheless have to settle for a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter with David Fry, who gets the start Sunday.