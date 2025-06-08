Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
With southpaw Brandon Walter on the hill for the Astros, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will hit the bench for the series finale. Though Manzardo has produced a .206/.300/.647 slash line (155 wRC+) over 40 plate appearances versus lefties this season, he could nonetheless have to settle for a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter with David Fry, who gets the start Sunday.
