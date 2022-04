Tully was sent down to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tully allowed a run on two hits and a walk in two innings in his major-league debut Friday versus the Yankees. He was reassigned to make room for Cal Quantrill to return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Saturday. Tully could be back in the big leagues later in the year if they need a left-hander for a spot start or a multi-inning relief role.