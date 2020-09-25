Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the White Sox on Thursday en route to his 15th save of the season.

Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and James McCann went down in order against Hand, the first two on strikeouts. His 15 saves lead baseball, and Hand now has a 2.18 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28 strikeouts to go along with a pair of wins. It looked early on like James Karinchak was going to usurp Hand in the ninth inning, but Hand held steady and has ended up as the No. 2 closer in fantasy baseball behind only Liam Hendriks.