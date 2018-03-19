Schafer was released by the Cardinals, Baseball America reports.

St. Louis gave Yefri Perez a minor-league deal, and cut Schafer to make room for him in the organization. His career may be winding down, as he experimented with a move to the mound a couple years ago but then suffered an elbow injury. Schafer is reportedly healthy physically, but the Cardinals obviously didn't like his chances of ever being a major contributor out of the big-league bullpen.