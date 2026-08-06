Mariners' Andres Munoz: Gathers 20th save

Munoz struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers.

Munoz is the 13th pitcher to reach the 20-save mark this season after slamming the doors on the Tigers' comeback effort. He had allowed two runs over his previous 3.1 innings, a span that included his first blown save since early June. Munoz is at a 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB across 41.2 innings this season, and his six blown saves are one fewer than he had in all of last season. Despite the struggles at times this year, he remains safely in the closer role for Seattle.