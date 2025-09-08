Mariners' Cole Young: Losing grip on starting job
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Young has now been out of the lineup for five consecutive games, and this is the third of those that's been versus a right-hander. Leo Rivas is drawing the start at second base Monday, marking the second straight game in which he's been at the keystone against a righty.
