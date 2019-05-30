Mariners' Domingo Santana: Gets day off
Santana is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana will head to the bench after starting the past six games for Seattle, going 8-for-24 with a pair of homers and a stolen base during that stretch. In his place, Jay Bruce is starting in left field and hitting seventh against right-hander Luis Garcia.
