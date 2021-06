Campbell underwent a cleanup procedure on his right elbow and is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Everett, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old is receiving his first taste of professional baseball in 2021 and has a 2.33 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB over 19.1 innings at High-A, but he's now on the injured list. It's unclear how long Campbell is expected to be sidelined.