Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Polanco is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Minnesota.
Polanco made just one start during the Mariners' three-game set against the Twins. The 31-year-old has posted a .494 OPS since the beginning of May and could be at risk of losing out on a regular spot in the lineup. Cal Raleigh will get a start at designated hitter Thursday, while Mitch Garver handles catching duties.
More News
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Taking seat Friday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Homers in Friday's win•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Rare multi-hit game Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Sitting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Sitting in second straight game•