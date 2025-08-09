Naylor (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting out of the cleanup spot in Saturday's game against the Rays.

Naylor sat out of Friday's series opener due to left shoulder soreness that flared up during Thursday's game against the White Sox. The day off was the remedy Naylor needed as he's back in action Saturday. He has slashed .265/.324/.426 with 10 steals, three home runs and seven RBI over 74 plate appearances since the All-Star break.