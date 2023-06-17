Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Hernandez got the Mariners on the board in the fifth inning and put them ahead for good with a solo shot in the seventh. The outfielder is up to 16-for-44 (.364) over 12 contests in June, and seven of those hits have gone for extra bases. It's taken some time, but he's rounding back into form and now owns a .253/.296/.444 slash line with 12 homers, 38 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases through 68 games.