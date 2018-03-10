Mariners' Tony Zych: Placed on waivers
Zych has been placed on waivers by the Mariners on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Zych has been battling both elbow and shoulder issues this spring and has yet to make his Cactus League debut. The 27-year-old righty has a 2.72 career ERA over 72.2 innings but has made four trips to the disabled list in the past two seasons. He could be an effective middle reliever for whatever team claims him but questions about his health are unlikely to go away any time soon.
