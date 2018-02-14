Play

Zych (elbow) is starting spring training off slowly but without pain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zych did not undergo a procedure this offseason as was previously reported. He did meet with a doctor about his forearm over the winter and was experiencing lingering inflammation. He seems to be on track to be ready by the start of the season.

