Mariners' Tony Zych: Feeling good in bullpen sessions
Zych (elbow) is starting spring training off slowly but without pain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zych did not undergo a procedure this offseason as was previously reported. He did meet with a doctor about his forearm over the winter and was experiencing lingering inflammation. He seems to be on track to be ready by the start of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Begins camp in limited fashion•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Shut down for season•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Experiences soreness during bullpen•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Resumes playing catch•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Still striving for '17 return•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Set to throw over weekend•
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...