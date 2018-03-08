Zych (elbow) is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury and will undergo further tests for that issue, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Zych was already behind the other pitchers in camp due to an offseason procedure on his ailing elbow, but this adds another wrinkle to the equation. It's unclear how severe the issue is, but it seems like he's now even further from making his Cactus League debut and could even start the season on the disabled list if the tests bring back something bad.