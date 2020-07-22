Zych was reassigned to the Yankees' alternate training site Tuesday.
The Yankees signed Zych to a minor-league deal in February with the hope that he could contribute to the big-league bullpen at some point during the campaign. That scenario remains a possibility if the right-hander can show that he is finally healthy after two injury-plagued seasons. Zych last pitched in the majors in 2017, when he posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP along with 12 holds in 45 relief appearances with Seattle.
