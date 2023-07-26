The Mariners acquired Thornton from the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for Mason McCoy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Thornton had been designated for assignment last week and now lands in another organization. The right-hander has posted a 4.77 ERA over 108 appearances -- 35 starts -- at the major-league level covering parts of five seasons. Thornton has pitched almost exclusively as a reliever since 2021.
