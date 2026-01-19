The Cubs signed Thornton (Achilles) to a contract Monday, Tread Athletics reports.

It's not clear whether it's a major- or minor-league contract, but Thornton has landed a deal after throwing for teams in a "Pro Day" at Tread Athletics training facility. Thornton had surgery in August to repair a torn left Achilles tendon but has a chance to be ready in time for Opening Day. The right-handed reliever posted a 4.68 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB over 42.1 innings for the Mariners in 2025 before getting hurt.