Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia is likely just getting some extra maintenance after starting in right field each of the past three days following a recent two-game absence due to a back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will enter the outfield Sunday as a replacement for Garcia, who will effectively get two days to rest up with the Marlins' next game not coming until Tuesday versus the Cardinals.