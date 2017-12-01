Holaday agreed to a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old catcher will join his fourth big-league organization, and will likely head to Triple-A at the outset of the season. J.T. Realmuto is the unquestioned starter, and Tomas Telis likely has the inside track at starting the year in the backup catcher role. Holaday has a career .244/.279/.343 slash line and does not project to provide fantasy value in 2018.