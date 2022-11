Poteet (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Poteet may no longer be on the injured list, but he won't be healthy any time soon, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will likely miss the entire 2023 season. No team wanted to claim him and wait out his recovery, so he'll continue to rehab as a member of the Marlins' organization.