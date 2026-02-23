Marlins' Graham Pauley: Getting forearm checked out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins announced Monday that Pauley underwent imaging after experiencing forearm tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Pauley has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game because of the issue and hasn't improved as hoped, so the Marlins sent him for tests. Results of the imaging should be available within a day or two, but Pauley will at least temporarily be shut down from baseball activities. If healthy, Pauley will be in the mix to serve as the Marlins' primary third baseman to begin the season.
More News
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Could be favorite for 3B job•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Seeing semi-frequent playing time•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Back at full strength•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Kicking off rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Likely out until mid-September•
-
Marlins' Graham Pauley: Shelved with oblique strain•