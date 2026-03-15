Pauley (forearm), who is batting sixth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, is expected to play defense in spring games next weekend, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old recently progressed to playing defense in back field games but still needs a bit more time before doing so in Grapefruit League action. Pauley has been limited to serving as a designated hitter while working his way back from forearm tightness. The injury hasn't notably affected his production at the plate this spring, as he has a .316/.409/.474 slash line with a double, a triple and a steal in seven games.