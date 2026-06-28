Marlins' Javier Sanoja: Logs three hits, two thefts in win

Sanoja went 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 5-1 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Sanoja took advantage of just his third start over Miami's past seven games by rapping three singles from the No. 8 spot in the batting order. The speedy utility man capitalized while he was on the basepaths with a steal in each of the fourth and ninth innings. Sanoja appears to be sharing starts at third base with Graham Pauley and Leo Jimenez, though the recent demotion of Connor Norby to the minors could lead to Sanoja seeing a bit more playing time.