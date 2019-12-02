Aguilar was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Marlins have some middling in-house options at first base in Garrett Cooper and prospect Lewin Diaz, who could debut late this summer, but Aguilar will enter camp with a solid chance to make the Opening Day roster, especially since Cooper is capable of playing the outfield. The 29-year-old first baseman hit 35 home runs with a 135 wRC+ in 2018, but regressed last season, slashing .236/.325/.389 with 12 home runs in 369 plate appearances. Cooper and Aguilar are both right-handed, but Cooper has reverse splits for his career (117 wRC+ against righties, 85 wRC+ against lefties), so perhaps they could form a platoon if Aguilar does not win the job outright.