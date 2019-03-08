Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Optioned to Triple-A
Yamamoto was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The former Brewers farmhand only logged three starts at Double-A last year, so he was obviously going to open the year in the minors. Yamamoto has below-average fastball velocity but has been able to make it work with quality secondary offerings and deception. That may chance as he faces more advanced hitters.
