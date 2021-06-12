Bleier allowed a run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning but still recorded his eighth hold of the season in Friday's win over Atlanta.

The southpaw got tagged for his first earned run since May 18, but the Marlins had a two-run lead to play with at the time. Bleier has settled down after a bumpy beginning to the season, and over his last 16.1 innings and 19 appearances he's posted a 2.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 17:1 K:BB, emerging as the top left-hander in the Miami bullpen.