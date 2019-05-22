Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Lands on IL with stiff neck
Nimmo was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a stiff neck, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
He underwent an MRI earlier in the day, and for now the injury is just being labeled as a stiff neck. Rajai Davis was promoted from Triple-A to take Nimmo's place on the active roster, while Carlos Gomez and J.D. Davis figure to get extended playing time in the outfield while the Mets' primary outfielders, all of whom are on the shelf, attempt to heal up.
