Crow, whom the Mets acquired Friday along with Landon Marceaux in the trade that sent Eduardo Escobar to the Angels, hasn't pitched since April 26 due to elbow inflammation, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Crow landed on the Double-A Rocket City injured list May 12 after turning in a 1.88 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB in 24 innings over his first four starts with the affiliate. The 23-year-old remains without a definitive timeline to make his debut with the Mets' Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, but he's reportedly been able to throw bullpen sessions of late.