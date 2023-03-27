The Mets will designate Ruf for assignment Monday, a source tells Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports.

Ruf's removal from the 40-man roster comes after he mustered a lowly .413 OPS in 74 plate appearances for the Mets last season upon coming over in a deadline deal with the Giants. He then continued to struggle in Grapefruit League play this spring, batting just .167 in 35 plate appearances while also managing a wrist issue. Though Ruf has been an above-average contributor at the plate over parts of eight seasons in the majors (110 wRC+), his prolonged slump and lack of defensive flexibility may be enough to deter teams from putting in a waiver claim for the 36-year-old, who has $3.25 million remaining on his contract. With Ruf moving off the 40-man roster, the Mets are now likely to include outfielder Tim Locastro on their Opening Day squad.