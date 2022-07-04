Diaz gave up a hit and a walk, while striking out two in a scoreless ninth, to earn the save in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Diaz did allow a couple of baserunners but he used his power slider to strike out a pair of hitters before getting out of the inning with his 18th save of the season. His save total ties him for fifth-best in the majors and comes along with an enviable 1.95 ERA. The 28-year-old flamethrower's most impressive stat could be his strikeouts: he has struck out 63 batters over 32.1 innings for an incredible 17.5 K/9 rate.