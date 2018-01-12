Robles agreed to a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The 27-year-old reliever can be electric at times, but has yet to harness his stuff. He notched a 4.92 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. Look for him to work in middle relief for the Mets in 2018.