Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

After making three consecutive starts against right-handed pitching, the left-handed-hitting Young will now take a seat versus a righty (Didier Fuentes) for the second day in a row. With a .642 OPS and 78 wRC+ in 44 plate appearances with the Mets, Young has been a below-league-average hitter since being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 24. Given his weak production at the plate and lack of defensive flexibility, Young could be a prime candidate to get demoted to Triple-A when the Mets need to open up a roster spot for Mark Vientos (hamstring), who could be activated from the injured list as soon as Thursday.