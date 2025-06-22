Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Young had served as the Mets' designated hitter while the team faced right-handed starting pitchers in the first two games of the series, but he'll give way to Starling Marte in the series finale while southpaw Jesus Luzardo toes the rubber for Philadelphia. Young and Marte could be deployed in a soft platoon at DH until Mark Vientos (hamstring) makes his return from the injured list.